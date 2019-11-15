Agriculture Ministry to invest more in rice industry

The Agriculture Ministry has pledged to further strengthen its collaboration and assistance towards the rice industry.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the industry needs serious attention as the approach is aligned with their strategic plan which is to mechanize, modernize and commercialize Fiji’s agriculture sector.

Dr Reddy adds farmers are instrumental towards achieving one of the Ministry’s major goals and that is to domestically produce agricultural products that are normally imported.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rice Limited Chai, Raj Sharma says they are paying rice farmers an amount of $700 to $800 per ton.

Sharma states it’s high time for local farmers to diversify their farming practices to suit the current demand particularly in the rice sector.

“We have also set up a plan here in Viti Levu, currently we are taking about 100 to 120 tons of rice. If we have more 200 tons of rice feasibly we are looking at set up a mill anywhere in Viti Levu which is feasible and viable for us”.

Meanwhile, Fiji imports 85 percent of rice from Vietnam and Thailand.