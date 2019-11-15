Agriculture Ministry to address transactional issues

The lack of record-keeping and transactional history done by commercial farmers is an issue the Agriculture Ministry is working to address.

Speaking during a signing between the Agromarketing Authority and the Bank South Pacific yesterday, Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says a survey conducted by the Reserve Bank in 2012 reveals that only 23 percent of household kept written records of their financial transactions.

Dr Reddy says financial literacy is therefore crucial to help farmers invest in agriculture, monitor their cash flow and raise income levels.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is an urgency to assist farmers’ access to financial services. There is a high demand for such services for farmers in rural communities.”

Dr Reddy says the AMA has begun to contract farmers to help facilitate this initiative.

BSP has come on board to help provide a financial package to farmers that need it.