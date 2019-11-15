Home

Agriculture Ministry signs MOU with the UK government

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 9, 2020 12:30 pm
Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

The Agriculture Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of the United Kingdom.

This is to assist Fijians affected by COVID-19.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says through this MOU the Ministry will provide nursery kits for those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Dr Reddy says the nursery kit will enable Fijians to contribute towards food and nutrition security.

“This will also support us in terms of providing seedlings to farmers where the nurseries will be established so that they can have uniformity in terms of planting material and they can have close to 100 percent germination rate.”

He adds through the assistance the Ministry will help boost Fijians to generate income for themselves.

