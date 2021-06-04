Agriculture Ministry provides logistical support

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Operation Westcross has made it possible for Naitasiri farmers to receive their much-needed agro-inputs.

The Ministry once again provided logistical support for the movement of much-needed agro-input for farmers this week.

Under Operation Westcross the team from the Ministry transport 11-tonnes of fertilizers, weedicides, and pesticides valued at $18,000 from South Pacific Fertilizer bulk to the Sawani border for its Naitasiri farmers.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji]

Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ritesh Dass says most of these farmers had been without the agro-inputs for their farms for some time since the lockdown occurred.

Dass says while the process looked simple, it was challenging as it demanded precision planning and a significant amount of resources.

The Ministry first facilitated requests for agro-inputs worth over $5,000 from Tailevu North farmers two weeks ago, where transportation was also arranged to deliver the goods from Suva to the Logani, Tailevu border.