Agriculture Ministry preps staff for natural disasters

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture is stepping up its relief and rehabilitation efforts in the event of natural disasters.

This as 30 senior and technical staff from the Ministry undergoes a two-day Disaster Risk Management training in Lautoka.

Agriculture Ministry Head of Finance, Sikeli Baleisuva acknowledged the continued cooperation and assistance of the European Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization in conducting the workshop.

He says such assistance provides a platform for officials to gain valuable knowledge and information as we look forward to another cyclone season.

Baleisuva highlighted that the Ministry is one of the pioneering agencies in the country to use an online platform for its Initial Damage Assessments (IDA) with the exercise being deemed a success upon its completion.