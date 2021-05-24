Agriculture ministry hopeful for more export

The Agriculture Ministry is hopeful that the opening of our international border will further ease the doing of business.

While the export and import of agricultural produce continued during the lockdown, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Doctor Vinesh Kumar says the costs were very high.

Kumar says they remain hopeful exports will increase in the next few months.

“Now we are seeing with more planes flying and with borders opening, we can see things being a bit easier. The travel parts as well as the goods and services which were passing through these ports and now it is getting normal”

Kumar adds the Ministry is working tirelessly to ensure the sector continues to grow.

Many Fijians have turned to farms, as the lockdown allowed them to toil their idle land and not only do subsistence farming but also venture into commercial farming.

The Ministry was swift in assisting some of these people by providing the necessary seeds and farming equipment.