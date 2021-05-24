Agriculture Ministry gears up for cyclone season

The Ministry of Agriculture is identifying hotspot agricultural areas for flooding that are vulnerable to cyclones.

With Fiji in its cyclone season, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Doctor Vinesh Kumar says their standard operating procedures are in place to prepare the sector.

Kumar says lessons from past cyclones has prompted them to better prepare for this season.

“Ministry of Agriculture amidst this cyclone season which also brings in flooding across the country is in preparedness stages where our SOPs are done. Over the years, we have had a lot of lessons learned from a number of extreme events.”

Farmers are also urged to take proactive measures to minimize the risk of food insecurity.

With 75 percent damage to crops during Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020, the Agriculture Ministry says planting away from flood zones, protecting seedlings from the wind, securing infrastructure, identifying safe ground for livestock and preparing and protecting seed stock are some proactive measures that farmers can take.