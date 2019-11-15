Agriculture Ministry focuses on launching candies

The Government will soon launch candies made from pawpaw and pineapple.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says their agriculture research station, under the guidance of the Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritesh Dass has developed these two new products.

Dr Reddy says farmers will now not have to worry about flooding the market with pineapple and pawpaw because Agriculture Marketing Authority will purchase it.

The Minister says at the moment local supermarkets are selling dried fruits and dried candies manufactured abroad, but that will change as the country will now have the capacity to produce its own as part of product development by his Ministry.

Dr Reddy said the issues of perishability and flooding the market in the agriculture sector were some challenges Government was vigorously working on addressing through product development in the Ministry of Agriculture.

He says a significant amount of work in his Ministry was now dedicated to product development.