Agriculture Ministry considers scaling up Home Garden initiatives

Fiji will consider scaling up on current Home Garden initiatives.

This will be done through the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure food and nutrition security for all Fijians.

This was heard at a global Roundtable session this week in Rome.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy was addressing the ‘Pre-Summit Ministerial Roundtable Session on Food System Pathways to 2030’.

Dr Reddy says Fiji’s action towards the 2030 agenda would be tailored to location-specific food system realities.

He says in recognizing objectives on innovation, inclusiveness, resilience, and investment, Fiji would consider a number of pathways.

The Minister explained that Fiji like any other country in the world, through the current pandemic was forced to review and re-strategise its focus on transforming its food systems to achieve the 2030 agenda.

Dr Reddy says the pandemic had sharpened the country’s focus on many contemporary issues such as climate change, food fraud, and the digitization of the food system and each of them with potential implications for the availability, affordability and safety of food.

Dr Reddy also pointed out that Fiji would continue to strengthen partnerships with all food systems stakeholders fostering national institutional innovations to support sustainable food system development and promote the transition to a resilient and sustainable food system that would ensure the achievement of the 2030 agenda.

The Pre-Summit Ministerial Roundtable discussion was part of the three-day Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit in Rome this week, with the UN Food Systems Summit will be held in New York in September.