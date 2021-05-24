Home

Agriculture Ministry clears the air about AMA operations in Savusavu

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 27, 2022 4:50 am

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy has denied claims that the Agricultural Marketing Authority Office in Savusavu is not operational.

Earlier in the week, farmers spoke out, claiming the AMA office in Savusavu no longer buys produce from farmers.

The farmers claim their produce has gone to waste because they were turned away from the AMA Office in Savusavu.

Doctor Reddy says the authority works in accordance with its monthly quota.

“I want to respond to some comments by farmers that AMA Savusavu collections centre is closed. That’s not true. For Vanua Levu, our quota is 72 tons of produce per month. Out of the 72 tons, the six tons of fish that comes from Qaraniwai, 16 tons of cassava and 15 tons of Dalo.”

Reddy says moving forward, the Agriculture Ministry is reviewing its monthly quota for Vanua Levu to ensure a win-win situation for both the farmers and the authority.

“We will go beyond the quota but we will have step pricing. Because then we can also clear it out. Meaning at the moment, we are buying tausala at $2, so beyond the quota, the dalo quota is 50 tons per month here. So anything beyond 60 tons, another 10 tons there will be a different price lower than $2. And beyond that, there will be a different price, probably a dollar.”

The Minister says monthly payments for farmers in Savusavu stand at around $120,000.

The AMA in Savusavu is open for trade every Tuesday and Thursday.

