Agriculture Minister explains delay for container clearance

The Ministry of Agriculture says it is taking every necessary precaution to avoid new invasive species from entering the country.

Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this is the main reason for delays in the clearance of containers by Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.

In response to reports of delays of clearance of container shipments by businesses, Dr Reddy says the Agriculture Ministry cannot afford to have new pests in the country.

“Look at what happened to the introduction of termites. We need to very particular, very careful, very diligent when we get containers into the country, we don’t want to introduce any new diseases any new pests.”

However, Dr Reddy explains that the Agriculture Ministry together with Biosecurity are open to discussion should there be an urgency for clearance of containers.

“If there is a specific issue by someone we can discuss with BAF and see how we can speed up the inspections process. I understand but look I am saying, let’s minimize getting in imported produce, let’s buy local and support local industry.”

The Ministry of Agriculture is working with Biosecurity to inspect all shipments coming to the country and is also calling on businesses to buy local produce that will allow farmers the opportunity to fulfill demand in various sectors.