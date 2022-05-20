Agriculture minister commends farmers

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

There are numerous challenges faced by farmers in the country, but despite that, farmers continuously rise to meet the demands of the market.

Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy says expectations are on farmers to ensure that Fiji does not have issues with food security.

He highlighted that in the Northern Division, which was renowned for rice production, this year the amount of rice produced was more than what was produced last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Production of rice grew from 6,500 metric tonnes in 2019 to 10,300 metric tonnes in 2021 at an average rate of 11.1%.

Dr Reddy adds that despite increasing imports due to demand from an increasing population, Fiji’s self-sufficiency level on rice has increased from 15% in 2019 to 17.5% in 2021.

The Minister for Agriculture handed over a portable rice mill to the Naidiri Farmers’ Cluster in Korolevu settlement and small nursery packages to Uluvatu Cluster and Wild West Cluster as part of efforts to strengthen food security.