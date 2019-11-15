Agriculture Minister clarifies complaints on fresh produce prices

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says people will have to make adjustments as to which vegetables and root crops they will consume at this current time.

This comes as a number of people continue to raise concerns on the high prices of vegetables and root crops after the COVID-19 lockdown and Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Dr Reddy says during this time when supply of vegetables and root crops have been affected by weather conditions, prices will be pushed up, so that farmers, middlemen and vendors can gain higher profit margins.

“During these times, consumers will have to make adjustment with regard to what kind of commodities they will consume and thus buy. For example, if eggplant is very expensive now, then consumers will have to reduce eggplant consumption and substitute with those veggies which are relatively cheap and in abundance.”

Fiji Agricultural Marketing Authority CEO, Alvin Sharma says they have spent $510,155 to buy 50 tons of fresh produce from farmers during the lockdown.

“This is a phenomenal achievement for AMA as we have provided the farmers of Fiji, especially in the Peri-Urban and Rural areas, with a readily available outlet to sell their produce too and thus generated good cash flow for themselves & their families. The effects of TC Harold also made it even more important for our farmers to harvest their crops quickly and sell it to AMA, so that it didn’t get damaged in the fields.”

The Minister says they will make a major announcement tomorrow on what the Ministry will be doing to push the supply of vegetables and root crops in the market.