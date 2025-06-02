Agriculture fuels export boom

[File Photo]

Fiji’s total exports surged from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.6 billion in 2024, with agriculture playing a growing role in this expansion, says Investment Fiji’s Head of Regional and Trade Development, Lisala Dyer.

Dyer says countries like the United States, Australia, and New Zealand are top buyers of Fijian goods, and demand has increased due to more Fijians living and working overseas through seasonal work schemes.

He says the agricultural sector is playing an increasingly vital role in driving the nation’s export growth and overall economic performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Farmers, you play an important role in this country. You play a role in that you supply markets and also drive exports as well. In terms of not only supplying locally, feeding self-sufficiency ratio in terms of produce that you farm or that you plant on the ground, you also add value to our GDP as well.”

Dyer says the government is now focused on ensuring that this momentum is sustained by supporting farmers in meeting international standards and improving consistency in supply.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.