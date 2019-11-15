Agriculture fallback for many affected by COVID-19

Agriculture continues to be the fallback for many Fijians affected by COVID-19.

This is according to Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy while speaking at the AMA contract signing in Sabeto yesterday.

Dr Reddy says while other sectors were affected by the pandemic, agricultural activity increased across the country.

“In fact the urban population engaged in agriculture in a big way never before and interestingly when you pass through the Suva-Nasinu corridor you look around and see people they have started to plough or dig up their front lawn and convert it to vegetable gardens.”

He says they are encouraging more people to venture into agriculture as it is a sector in which people do not need a PHD, Master’s Degree or Bachelor’s Degree as it requires more practical work.

Dr Reddy adds that it’s good to also see Fijians planting again.