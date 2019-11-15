Agriculture census to better assess Forestry resources

For the first time, the Agriculture Census will include four subsectors from crops including sugarcane to livestock, fisheries and forestry.

With the Census beginning today, the Ministry of Forestry anticipates not only relevant and critical data but also statistical information that they’ve never had before.

Permanent Secretary from the Ministry, Pene Baleibuli says the expanded focus of the 2020 Agriculture Census will for the first time give them a better stock take of the forestry resources.

“Another good example is the Pandanus or Voivoi which our rural women use. This is classified as a minor forest produce so again this census will be able to collect this type of information so extremely vital information that will indicate to Fiji the type of resources we have.”

The census will be carried out over the next three weeks from the 10th to the 29th of February.