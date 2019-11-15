Agriculture Census ready to roll out

The Ministry of Agriculture are ready to begin their nationwide census from Monday next week.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy elaborated on the importance of the census to assist with government’s policy outlines and continued development and growth of one of the country’s integral sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

“Without quality data, relevant data and timely data, policy making will be very weak and in fact policy making could be ineffective. And that is why policy making must be based on recent, correct and relevant data.”

Dr. Reddy added while agriculture is the primary source to feed, clothe and provide materials for a growing population, the challenge was to lift people out of hunger and poverty, sustain the water and land resources and reduce the impact on the environment and global warming.

The Agriculture Census is scheduled to be carried out from the 10th to the 29th of February.