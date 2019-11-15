Agriculture census into its fourth day

Into the fourth day of the 2020 Agriculture Census and more than 9,000 households have been counted.

Census Coordinator Sera Bose says the completion rate for households have significantly increased in the last 48 hours with all teams deployed.



Census Coordinator Sera Bose

As of this afternoon (4.30pm), 9 120 households have been counted and checked by Census Field Supervisors.

Article continues after advertisement

With the census being conducted with tablets for the first time, data is uploaded in real time with the Agriculture Headquarters able to effectively monitor the count progress.

Bose says respondents need to be commended with a 95 percent availability for the census since Wednesday.



Agriculture Headquarters

She is also urging those Fijians that are part of the targeted areas to make themselves available with the census questionnaire now less than hour to complete.

According to the 2018 Reviewed Farmers Listing, there are 71 153 households to be counted across the country.

In the Central Division, this accounts for 20 336 households, in the North, 20 683, the Western Division has the most with 23 765, with the smallest number from the Eastern Division with 6 369.

The Agriculture Census will be carried out from the 10th to the 29th of February.