Agriculture Census exceeds target

More than 80,000 farmers have been captured in the 2020 Agriculture Census however the figures are still being finalized.

Agriculture Ministry Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says the teams are going through data cleansing and a validation exercise as census teams are still returning from isolated areas.

Dass says preliminary figures indicate they have surpassed their target of 71,000 households.

“So over the next couple of weeks we will confirm that and complete the exercise after which we will be able to share with the rest of the stakeholders around specific timeline when the information and the data will be made available.”

More than 430 enumerators were out on the fields carrying out the Agriculture Census for past three weeks.