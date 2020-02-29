Agriculture census coverage targets uncounted areas

The 2020 Agriculture Census count concluded yesterday at midnight.

Census Coordinator Sera Bose says the census count has officially ended with operations now focused on finalizing the data collected.

Bose says the coverage has been commendable and comprehensive with four agriculture sub-sectors covered.

Close to 80 000 households as of yesterday had been counted with the final census figures to be known in the coming weeks.

“During the exercise, we have also moved our boundaries alittle bit into our peri-urban areas so that we also capture our large scale farms and this is one of the areas that we have always missed in previous agriculture censuses. We were just concentrating on the rural area and we sort of missed out some of our large scale farms or some of the people that actually practice agriculture activity that are located in the peri-urban areas. So for this census we have moved our boundary into the peri-urban areas.’

Bose says they will now work towards ensuring all their census questionnaires have been completed with a preliminary report expected in April.