Agricultural produce dominates Fiji's export volume

Agricultural produce has dominated the volume of Fiji’s exports via special freight or cargo flights in the last six months.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while opening the 2020 Agriculture show in Nausori this morning, highlighted the sector has noted an increase in exports despite the pandemic.

He adds about 85 percent of the freight in recent months consisted of agricultural produce.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the show sets a platform for every Fijian to grow and nourish agricultural products for sustenance amid the pandemic.

“A lot of them are returning in doing those activities, or teitei’s or subsistence farming themselves. People started growing food even in the suburbs in Suva, in the suburb areas of Nadera and various other places.”

Sayed-Khaiyum believes there is enormous potential in the livestock sector which can be boosted from primary to secondary stage.

“We see that goat meat is currently being imported from New Zealand when we have the potential to grow goat meat in Fiji. And there is enormous potential in the cattle and piggery industry.”

Fifty-nine-year-old Losana Ramudra who loves to be called a female farmer has been supplying special seedlings to various Government Ministries – raking thousands of dollars in income.

“I have been doing this for the past three years. These seedlings are ready for supply in just three months and I have so far earned over $4,000. I will supply 5000 Koka seedlings to the Forest Ministry soon with a return of an estimated $15,000.”

An estimated 53 booths are part of the two-day show that ends tomorrow.