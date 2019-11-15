No lease renewal near Seaqaqa Town boundary

All agricultural leases near the Seaqaqa Town boundary will not be renewed.

This was relayed to Seaqaqa cane farmers during a joint talanoa session between cane farmers, the iTaukei Land Trust Board, Fiji Sugar Corporation, Sugar Cane Growers Council and the Sugar Research Institute.

The issue was raised after 47-year-old Prem Lata told the talanoa session that she has been told she will have to surrender part of her lease near the town boundary.

In response, TLTB Northern Senior Estate Officer Nemani Tamani says they are not renewing leases near the town boundary due to plans to develop and expand the Seaqaqa Township.

Tamani adds those who hold leases near the town boundary have been served notices of either non- renewal or partial surrender.

He says the TLTB has some agricultural leases available in Seaqaqa for those who are interested in continuing their farming.