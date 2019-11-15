Agricultural export improves

The Ministry of Agriculture’s export performance for the first six months of this year has improved significantly.

The export volume has increased by 15 percent compared to the first six months last year.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says Fiji’s export base has been expanded to meet the growing demand.

“If you look at the export table Kava, Dalo, Cassava and ginger feature very strongly in terms of the top four or five export commodities.”

He says there was a shortage of Dalo and Cassava earlier, however, this has now picked up.

“We have done extremely well in terms of turning around the production of several crops which a few years back there was a shortage, for example, Dalo, Cassava etc. so that has been a turnaround.”

