Agricultural data dissemination is critical

Access to proper data is critical in implementing structural changes within the agriculture sector to help it grow as a major contributor to the economy.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the structural changes are permanent in nature and require major changes.

Dr Reddy says this is happening in the sector as they try to expand the industry.

“Structural change in Fiji’s agriculture sector has happened and its major changes. That is why we are finding numerous problems in dealing as we are trying to get the sector to expand.”

There are close to 80,000 agricultural households in Fiji and this is the first time the Ministry has comprehensive data on all these households.