Agreement on fisheries subsides must be reached: Koya

Commerce and Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya has stressed that it should not take another two decades to conclude a meaningful Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

Koya says it has been more than 20 years since the negotiations on the agreement commenced.

He says our fish stocks are dwindling together with our livelihoods.

Koya adds the agreement needs to target large and powerful subsidisers, at the same time, give Small Island Developing States the ability to develop their domestic fisheries and the ability to fish in their own waters.

”We can all agree that the System is not perfect. Nevertheless, Fiji, like a number of our fellow members, joined the WTO more than two decades ago. We came together to establish a multilateral trading system that offered hope that we were all equal, we are all one. The WTO should reflect this ideal in spirit, and more importantly, in practice, now more than ever.”

Koya was speaking at the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.