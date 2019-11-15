SODELPA AGM ruled invalid and unlawful

The Suva High Court has today declared that the Annual General Meeting held in Savusavu by some SODELPA members were in breach of the party’s constitution.

The court also declared the decisions, resolutions, and the outcomes of the AGM conducted on 28th June 2019 are invalid.

SODELPA Suva Constituency president Watisoni Nata and his group had taken the matter to court claiming that the SODELPA election held in Savusavu in 2019 and subsequent actions thereafter were done in breach of not only the party Constitution, but also the Political Parties Act 2013 and the Constitution of Fiji.

The defendants are the party and its officials, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Anare Jale and Usaia Waqatairewa.

Following a lengthy hearing in January the High Court today ruled on the legal action.

The court declares that the election of the Ro Filipe Tuisawau as President and the Adi Litia Qionibaravi as the Vice President was invalid.

The High Court also declared that all the subsequent actions, meetings, resolutions, decisions, directives, and outcomes of the Management Board following that AGM including the acceptance of Qionibaravi’s retrospective resignation and the appointment of Usaia Waqatairewa as the General Secretary are unlawful, invalid and ineffective.

The court further declared that Qionibaravi has ceased to be a member of the Management board by certain section of the SODELPA constitution.

The defendants have been ordered to pay plaintiffs $2000 cost within 14 days.

