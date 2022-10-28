Aging VAT refunds pile up

VAT refunds continue to pile up with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service as many taxpayers fail to file their returns.

While making their submissions to the Public Accounts Committee regarding the FRCS 2019-2020 Annual Report, Director Taxation Momina Begg says some fail to contact FRCS to get all their filling completed and make the refunds.

Begg says some of the VAT refunds are from previous years and they don’t have the taxpayers’ current details to contact them.

“We have been going out to the media and advertising and letting people know that there are refunds. Please contact FRCS to get all fillings completed.”

Begg says the current VAT Refunds are managed quite well.

FRCA is also looking at using MPaisa to make the payouts.

According to the Auditor General Report, FRCS has a pending $147.1million in VAT refunds in 2018.