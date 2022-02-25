Aging infrastructure hinders upgrades

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says upgrading work on Water Authority’s aging infrastructure has often led to more problems.

Usamate says while work has been done progressively over the years, it is not enough to prevent water cuts in major urban centres.

He says the Water Authority has some of the oldest infrastructures, dating back more than 50 years, and repairs or upgrades can be tedious.

“When we make upgrades it make improvements on some parts of the network, we put a large strain on the older assets that are in the same network which cannot handle the water pressure. This leads to pipe breaks and critical failure which affects the delivery of services, leading again to increase in repairs and maintenance cost.”

The Minister says the deteriorating state of the water supply network is why many Fijians have to endure water cuts.

“This old infrastructure is a major cause of the 48 percent of non-revenue water recorded in the third quarter of 2021.”

Usamate says they have identified 83 areas as having poor water supply, affecting over 37,000 Fijians.

He says WAF is banking on the Viria Water Treatment Plant, which is expected to come online by mid-next year to benefit over 300,000 Fijians in the wider Suva-Nuasori corridor.