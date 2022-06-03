Aging infrastructure challenging for WAF

[File Photo]

The Water Authority manages 4900 kilometres of pipeline network and, according to its Chief Executive, many of the pipes have aged.

During a customer forum, WAF Chief Executive, Doctor Amrit Chanan, revealed that they are facing challenges in terms of infrastructure assets.

He says they are allocated $9 million every year to gradually start their replacement program.

“If you put those pipes one after another, you can go from Suva to Adelaide and beyond. That’s how a bigger pipe network we manage, and it is a huge pipe network, is reaching the end of its design life. Many of the pipes are old.”

Dr. Chanan is urging Fijians to support them and inform them of any leaks.

He adds that they are trying to ensure that every household gets water.