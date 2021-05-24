Aging infrastructure a concern for FSHIL

The aging infrastructure at the Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Limited is a concern as it prepares for the opening of international borders.

Assistant Operations Manager, Meauke Finauga says they are now working on maintenance and expansion of the slipways to help address the issue.

Finauga says the COVID-19 downturn also allows them to redirect resources to help in rehabilitation.

“The Aging slipway and its infrastructure. The Fiji Ships Management Committee have initiated the Fiji Ships infrastructure which includes the rehabilitation of the 500 tonnes and the 100-tonne slipways. The upgrading of the 200-tonne slipway to a 500 tonne.”

Finauga says Fiji Ships recorded a 40 percent loss due to COVID-19 and instead of laying off workers, they continue with maintenance to provide the best service to vessels when borders open.

The Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Limited has refitted 50 local vessels in the last five months.