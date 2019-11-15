Aggravated robbery suspect dies in Nadi hospital

A man who was a suspect in an aggravated robbery case in Votualevu yesterday morning passed away at the Nadi Hospital.

It is alleged that he died due to serious injuries sustained after jumping from a double story building.

The suspect and two others had allegedly forcefully entered the home of a 37-year-old businessman in Votualevu and stole a safe containing cash and assorted valuable items worth up to more than $94,000.

Article continues after advertisement

The three fled the scene and were hiding in a home in Nasau, Nadi.

A joint task force team made up of officers from the Western and Southern Division had been pursuing the three as they were alleged to be involved in other similar robberies.

The team managed to track the three to their hideout and in their pursuit of the three the 47-year-old suspect jumped from the second floor of the building whereby he sustained serious injuries.

He was conveyed to the Nadi Hospital where he was admitted until he passed away.

Police say the second suspect was arrested and is also admitted at the Nadi Hospital while the third suspect who is from Suva fled the scene.

Investigation continues and recoveries of items alleged to have been stolen from the victim’s home have been made.