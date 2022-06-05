Aggravated robbery suspect arrested

Officers from the Savusavu and Tukavesi Police Station have arrested the second suspect of an alleged aggravated robbery at a shop in Buca Settlement in Savusavu late last month.
The suspect in his 30s was arrested in Kanakana Village during a late-night raid.
He is alleged to be one of two men who threatened the shop employees with a cane knife before fleeing with cash.
The first suspect was arrested earlier, charged, and is in remand.
Investigation continues.
