Aggravated robbery suspect arrested

Officers from the Savusavu and Tukavesi Police Station have arrested the second suspect of an alleged aggravated robbery at a shop in Buca Settlement in Savusavu late last month.

The suspect in his 30s was arrested in Kanakana Village during a late-night raid.

He is alleged to be one of two men who threatened the shop employees with a cane knife before fleeing with cash.

The first suspect was arrested earlier, charged, and is in remand.

Investigation continues.