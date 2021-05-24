Aged-Care workers to depart for Australia

Nine Age-Care workers have been reminded to ensure they maintain Fiji’s brand name after they received a three-year contract under the Australia Pacific Labour Scheme.

These workers were reminded that they are Fiji’s ambassadors and encouraged to save money for their families.

Employment Minister, Parveen Kumar has urged the workers to always remember their family back home.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have come across one case where one of them in the 2nd year forgot about his family back home. We managed to sort it out but what I am trying to say is for you to remember as well.”

He adds overseas employers have shown interest following the opening of the border.

The Minister says this paves a pathway for others who are intending to be part of the scheme.