Age requirement change for new students

The Education Ministry announced the change in age requirement to enroll children in Year 1 and Early Childhood Education, as approved by Cabinet.

Minister Premila Kumar says children will no longer be declined enrolment into Year 1 just because they were born after 30th June.

A child who turns six years in the year of admission can be enrolled in Year 1.

Kumar says this change, which will only be fully implemented in 2024, and it will allow a child to enter formal education before he or she turns six years old in the year of admission.

Regulation 8 of the Education Regulations 1966, in particular, Establishment and Registration of schools, was amended by the Cabinet to allow schools to admit children in Year 1 as long as the child turns six years old by 31st December in the year of admission.

Under the amendment, children who turn five by 31st December in the year of admission will also be eligible to enroll in preschool or kindergarten.