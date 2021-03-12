Age is just a number: Chand

Fighting against a younger opponent does not faze Abhay Chand as he gears up to fight opponent Jese Ravudi on Saturday night.

The 41-year-old will be fighting Ravudi for the first time in the Super-Welterweight Contest.

The veteran fighter says he will show no mercy come boxing night but he will only do the talking in the ring.

“A good fight I know he’s a tough opponent, he’s good and he’s young cause I’m old and everything is okay.”

Chand says he will only do the talking in the ring.

“This build-up we’ve been doing for the last two months, everything has been done and we’re fit and we’re just waiting on Saturday to come.”

The winner of the fight will be a top contender for the vacant Fijian middleweight title.

In the main fights, Savenaca ‘The Lightning’ Naliva will fight Alivereti Kauyaca for the Pro-Box Cruiserweight Pacific Title, Ronald ‘The Terminator’ Naidu will fight Nathan Singh in the Super Lightweight Title of Fiji.

The fights will take place at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this weekend.

The event will be live on pay per view through our FBC Pop channel. Locals pay $30 and overseas viewers pay USD20.