AG welcomes COP 27 discussions on climate compensation

[Source: BBC]

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has welcomed the discussions at the UN Climate Summit COP 27 on compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming.

Sayed – Khaiyum took to Twitter stating that after three decades of negotiations, loss and damage is finally on the agenda at COP27.

He said now Loss and Damage financing must move from a mirage to reality and we in the Pacific have fought too hard for too long to accept anything less.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries kicked off the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Sunday with an agreement to discuss compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming, placing the controversial topic on the agenda for the first time since climate talks began decades ago.

For more than a decade, wealthy nations have rejected official discussions on what is referred to as loss and damage, the term used to describe rich nations paying out funds to help poor countries cope with the consequences of global warming for which they bear little blame.