AG visits heart surgery patients

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Attorney General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, visited the Aspen Medical Hospital in Lautoka yesterday and also met the first open heart surgery patient.

The aim of the visit was to see the newly refurbished cardiothoracic units under the PPP arrangement.

Sayed-Khaiyum met a 54-year-old man, Parma Sivam, from Nadi who underwent a five-hour-long open heart surgery.

He also took time to visit Anant Kumar of Ba who also underwent a bypass surgery, and 40-year-old Ritesh Chand, of Vanua Levu who had a tumor removed from his heart.

The costs of their procedures were completely paid for by the Fijian government.

The AG also viewed the new internationally-rated operating theater.

Lautoka Hospital is also now home to a state-of-the-art computerized tomography (ICT) scanner, including a new mammogram machine that is guaranteed to give the most accurate results for early breast cancer, helping to save, in particular, women’s lives.