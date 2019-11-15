Home

AG visits capital project sites

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
November 9, 2020 10:50 am
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during his visit to one of the project site in the north. [Source: Fijian Government]

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum recently visited three capital projects sites in the Northern division.

During his visit to the rural communities, the AG stopped over at government project sites that are being carried out by the Ministry of Economy’s Construction Implementation Unit.

The project sites visited include Wainikoro Government Station, Fiji Barefoot College and the upgrade of Golden Age Home in Labasa.

Sayed-Khaiyum was given updates on the progress of the projects by construction teams.

