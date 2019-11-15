AG visits capital project sites

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum recently visited three capital projects sites in the Northern division.

During his visit to the rural communities, the AG stopped over at government project sites that are being carried out by the Ministry of Economy’s Construction Implementation Unit.

The project sites visited include Wainikoro Government Station, Fiji Barefoot College and the upgrade of Golden Age Home in Labasa.

Sayed-Khaiyum was given updates on the progress of the projects by construction teams.