AG virtually meets with Remuneration Committee members

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, virtually met with other members of the Remuneration Committee of the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting was held to review a draft proposal of the remuneration of ADB Board of Directors and President.

The Committee consists of the Ministers of Finance from Indonesia and Luxembourg, and the AG.

The Committee reviews the remuneration of the ADB Board of Directors every year and the remuneration of the President every two years.