AG urges the health sector to work collectively

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [2nd from right] at the Fiji Oral Health and Workers Association annual awards [Photo: Supplied]

There is a need for more collaboration between the public and the private sector to move forward.

Speaking at the Fiji Oral Health and Workers Association annual awards, Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is unnecessary to have different associations in the public and private sectors.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there needs to be an umbrella body for all dental practitioners, however, certain challenges may be unique to that particular sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the other point that has also been highlighted through what is COVID about is that there is definitely a need to get the private sector to work with the public sector is important. In Fiji you know we’ve seen doctors too, general practitioners tend to be sort of in their own Association. Then you have the government practitioners in their own association with the Medical Association.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also emphasized the importance of adopting technologies.

“There are many procedures and processes that may be very archaic. Even we have recognized that within the governmental system, whether it’s in terms of documentation of patients, whether it’s in terms of how to actually document those input that information itself and is the in the uptake of technology, which is critically important.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says with rapid advancement in technologies, a lot more is yet to be done.