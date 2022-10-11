AG should remain central authority: DPP

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde [Photo: Supplied]

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde has today stated that the Cybercrime Act should be amended to ensure that all requests go through the Attorney General as the central authority as they currently do under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act 1997.

While giving his submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, Pryde stated that this will act as a filter and protection against unsanctioned or fraudulent requests.

He says this will also allow the Fijian government to balance its foreign policies with those of request from its requesting party.

Article continues after advertisement

“The ability of foreign requesting parties to circumvent Fiji’s competent authority and go directly to a law enforcement agency such as the Police – potentially risks two things. It allows a request from a malevolent source such as a criminal organization to obtain confidential information because what section 30 of the Cybercrimes Act says is that the enforcement agency in a foreign country can directly contact the enforcement agency in Fiji, have them retrieve that data and disclose that data – all without going through the AG”.

Pryde says this can also happen if the request comes from a party that Fiji does not have diplomatic relations with or has a policy of limited diplomatic relations.

“Coming back to the Amadea case, this was something raised in court, where the defence lawyers has said to us, Oh! You are just a rubber stamp because this is a request from the US and you filing it in the court. So what would happen if the Russians made a request? Would you just do the same thing? And I said, I wouldn’t, because the request comes to the Attorney General’s office and he can balance that. And of course he looked at the request from the US and decided it is consistent with Fiji’s stand on this, and he acceded to the request and we did it.”

However, Pryde says while it is a good idea to be opening up more and sharing information for a greater cooperation, Fiji has to remain cautious and they want to have that protection which is there with the Attorney General being the first point of contact for all requests.

Pryde says to date, all mutual legal assistance requests have been dealt with expeditiously and there is no reason this should not continue.