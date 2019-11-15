AG says the Opposition is economical with the truth

Following the week-long parliament seating, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum spoke a number of issues that were pointed out.

Sayed-Khaiyum says since the beginning of Parliament on Monday, the Opposition has been very economical with the truth and in some aspects, has even lied.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that SODELPA MP, Viliame Gavoka misrepresented the issue in Sigatoka adding that Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula’s statement of government having no money was nonsense.

Article continues after advertisement

“The other economical truth or statement was Hon Gavoka. The way it was represented was as if there was mining going on in Sigatoka River, along the banks of Sigatoka River. No mining is taking place everybody knows that. But again Hon Gavoka misrepresented that. This whole week has been a repeat, Hon Niko Nawaikula making statements, “oh there’s no money” and then when it was said to him how is your salary is being paid, he says “oh dinau”. I mean what utter nonsense.”

Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says lies and truths are subjective now and it depends on the angle people want to take.

Rabuka adds that it is hard for the opposition to believe Sayed-Khaiyum’s comments about the economy.

“You may be able to bury the argument of the country going through difficult times through words, people see, people, feel what is happening. Maybe he is telling the truth that there is no shortage of funds perhaps it’s the allocation of funds and the allocation of funds where it matters for the people.”

Meanwhile, Parliament has adjourned to the 16th of next month.