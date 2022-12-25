AG says government will listen

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says some laws will need to be repealed but the new government will listen to the people.

Speaking to FBC News, the Attorney General says he is humbled to be appointed to such an important portfolio.

“Very important task, critical task for the people of Fiji and for this nation to move forward. With new direction we need the laws, right laws, some laws will need to be repeal within the first 100 days.”

He says they want to give back respect to the public and the right of workers.

He says the rights of the union will be brought back and the Great Council of Chiefs will also be brought back.

Turaga says this was one of the cornerstones of their campaign and a wider consultation will be done.

The Attorney General says they will listen to the people.