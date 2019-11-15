News
AG receives courtesy call from Jonathan Curr
November 12, 2020 11:00 am
Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] received a courtesy call from the High Commissioner of New Zealand, Jonathan Curr yesterday.
Talks were held on the update of COVID-19 and its implication.
How Fiji and New Zealand can cooperate in these challenging times was also discussed.
