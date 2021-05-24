AG receives courtesy call from High Commissioner Seet-Cheng

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum received a courtesy call from Singapore’s Non-Resident High Commissioner to Fiji Seet-Cheng today.

Seet-Cheng is also the Non-Resident Ambassador to the Pacific Islands Forum.

High Commissioner Seet-Cheng has been a diplomat from 1973 to 1997, under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore and also served in Canberra, London and Brussels Missions.

She headed the Management and Personnel Directorate from 1990 to 1992 and served as the Ambassador in Brussels from January 1993 to June 1996.

High Commissioner Seet-Cheng also held several senior appointments, covering a wide range of portfolios in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, ASEAN and International Economics.