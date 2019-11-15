AG receives Companion of the Order of Fiji medal

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today received the Companion of the Order of Fiji medal.

Sayed-Khaiyum dedicated his medal to his wife Ela and his children for being his tower of strength, especially his mum and dad for his upbringing.

He also thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for giving him space to work and move our Fiji forward.

Article continues after advertisement

“He created that philosophical space, the intellectual space and also the administrative space for so many things to happen in Fiji particularly since 2007. We now have a new constitution in place , we have a new way of thinking in this country, young people, ordinary people, people who are in a marginal society are now a lot more empowered, our ability to talk on international fora on issues such as climate change and indeed be a leader on that. Essentially has been facilitated by his leadership.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also thanked Fijians who have worked with him in previous years until date.

“There are also a lot of ordinary Fijians, without their support, without their encouragement, many things we wouldn’t be able to do ourselves and I think that the fact that they are there and they encourage us, we are able to do many things.”

The Companion of the Order of Fiji medal is awarded for eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Fiji or to humanity at large.

The medal was also awarded to Ambassador Sir James Ah Koy.