AG questions the ‘Mahmood Khan report’ by CFL

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has questioned why a report by Chair of the USP Audit Risk Committee is being labelled the Mahmood Khan report by Communication Fiji Limited.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims CFL is personalizing and politicizing the matter in what he describes as extremely mischievous.

In response CFL News Director Vijay Narayan says their stations and website are not in the business of personalizing and politicizing issues.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the USP report has never been called the Mahmood Khan report raising concerns on where CFL came up with the label.

“We are seeing that CFL obviously in the past few months has shown a particular proclivity in terms of their assessments of such matters and other matters too. They’ve sort to personalize it. Why would any media organizations that were following ethically what they’re supposed to do will try and personalize the report of the chair of the audit and risk committee.”

CFL News Director Vijay Narayan says they always stand for balance, fairness, and accuracy and do not support any form of discrimination against any particular individual.

The Attorney General says the use of Khan’s name could raise communal connotations.

“They have not called for example the Pro-Chancellor’s report, the Winston Thompson report. They have not done that. The Choice to do that with the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee I think is extremely mischievous and they are trying to politicize the matter.”

The Attorney General has stressed the USP Chair of the Audit Risk Committee report is not a Mahmood Khan report.