AG questions integrity of certain international media

The Attorney-General has described the hastiness of some New Zealand media to publish misinformation, claiming that our Prime Minister has passed away as despicable and undignified.

A post on the Ali Jones Morning Talkshow had claimed that Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama had died in China, allegedly informed by a family member of one of the senior officials within the Fijian Government.

Moments later, the New Zealand Herald posted a short article online regarding the unconfirmed rumor.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is response questioned whether these media platforms would do the same should a similar case happen with their own politicians.

“So is it because we’re in Fiji and not in the same league as Australia and New Zealand so therefore our politicians and Prime Minister could be treated that way? Is there some kind of racism there? Is it some kind of that somehow people or elected Prime Minister in the Pacific should be treated that way?”

Sayed-Khaiyum says these actions are preposterous at the same time questioning the integrity of such media.

He adds that unfortunately, misinformation has also been peddled by politicians or their relatives living abroad.

Questions sent by FBC News to the two media companies in question remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama is currently recovering after a successful heart surgery in Melbourne, Australia last Friday.

He is expected to be back in the country next month