AG questions inconsistencies and a lack of policies

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians must observe the inconsistent statements from certain politicians because it’s a reflection of their leadership.

Sayed-Khaiyum says while political parties are quick to attack FijiFirst, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and other ministers, they have not presented their plan for Fiji.

“None of them have made any statements on their policies. There’s an absence of policies – no policy on ICT, the pandemic, education. Rabuka in fact said I made education free and when it was pointed out to him that it was not free – he says oh yes I meant this.”

The Acting Prime Minister says for Rabuka to be making baseless comments is an indication of how he would lead if elected into power.

“He’s not even in parliament, but if he can make that type of inconsistent statements, imagine what he will do if he ever – god forbid – gets into government. That’s what members of the pubic need to understand.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has also hit out at Rabuka for raising issues around the health of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, saying the government has been upfront about Bainimarama’s condition.

He adds the Prime Minister and his family should be accorded some privacy in order for him to recuperate.

Rabuka in response told FBC News it was not him asking, but the people wanting to know about their Prime Minister.