AG meets World Bank representatives

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on the World Bank to support the Northern tourism development project, which includes the development of a new International Airport in Vanua Levu.

He highlighted this during his meeting with the World Bank Group Executive Director, Mohd Hassan Ahmad yesterday.

Sayed-Khaiyum also stressed the need for investment in key ICT infrastructure to build redundancies to mitigate future risks and support the development of the now-growing BPO sector.

Discussions also focused on economic diversification, fiscal consolidation, and the role of the private sector to drive post-pandemic economic recovery.

The deliberations also focused on the now suspended Doing Business Report which the A-G labeled as fundamentally flawed and biased.

World Bank had suspended the publication of the report given the large irregularities identified by World Bank.

The A-G acknowledged the World Bank for the great partnership over the years and for the enormous support provided during the pandemic, including the large and highly concessional budget support loans, funding for the social protection investment project, and the continuation of other infrastructure projects.

In response, World Bank reassured the support of World Bank towards Fiji’s development.

Mohammed Hassan Ahmad also acknowledged the strong leadership of the government in managing the pandemic and welcomed the strong recovery of the Fijian economy.